Odds & Ends: Julie’s Greenroom Gets Starry Album, Tim Minchin's Matilda Picture Book & More

Julie Andrews & More Featured on Julie’s Greenroom Album

Broadway stars can be heard on the soundtrack to Netflix’s all-new arts educational show Julie’s Greenroom. The album will feature songs performed by stage and screen legend Julie Andrews as well as guest stars like Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Tituss Burgess and Hello, Dolly! star David Hyde Pierce. The Julie’s Greenroom soundtrack will be released by Varèse Sarabande digitally on April 14 and on CD on May 5.

Kenita Miller, Kevin Massey Set for "Western Musical Adventure" Bella: An American Tall Tale

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere musical Bella: An American Tall Tale by Kirsten Childs. Described as a Western musical adventure, Robert O’Hara directs the new work with choreography by Camille A. Brown. Previews begin at Playwrights Horizons on May 19 with an opening set for June 12. The production will run through July 2. The cast will feature Marinda Anderson, Yurel Echezarreta, Brandon Gill, Olli Haaskivi, Ashley D. Kelley, Kevin Massey, Jo’Nathan Michael, Kenita R. Miller, Paolo Montalban, Gabrielle Reyes, Britton Smith and NaTasha Yvette Williams. Playwrights Horizons debuted Childs’ 2000 musical The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, which will receive a revival from Encores! Off-Center this summer.

Martha Plimpton to Join Stars of Come From Away & Bronx Tale for Benefit Concert

SNL’s Cecily Strong will host the star-packed karaoke event Broadway Acts for Women, a benefit for reproductive rights advocacy organization “A Is For.” Tony nominee Martha Plimpton will be joined by Come From Away star Jenn Colella, A Bronx Tale leading lady Ariana DeBose and Hamilton’s Brian d’Arcy James. Also on the lineup are Plimpton's dad, Keith Carradine, Noah Galvin and Rebecca Luker. The event will take place May 7 at 6:15pm at Feinstein’s 54 Below. “A Is For” says the event will be a fast-paced, outrageous night of dinner and music you won’t want to miss. With all these stars, you bet we'll be there.

Matilda Songwriter Tim Minchin to Create Children’s Book Based on Song “When I Grow Up”

Matilda songwriter Tim Minchin, back on Broadway with a new score for Groundhog Day, is creating a “When I Grow Up” picture book based on the moving tune from his Broadway debut musical. Scholastic will publish the book that will feature illustrations by Steve Antony. The book will imagine life from a child’s viewpoint, with the humor and poignancy of the song from which it gets its title — very much like Matilda, which mesmerized busloads kids for almost four years on Broadway. “I feel incredibly lucky to be able to lend my lyrics to a children’s book,” says Minchin in his blog. “I can’t wait to hold a copy in my hands.” Neither can we.

Hamilton’s America Documentary Is Peabody Award Finalist

The PBS documentary Hamilton’s America has been honored as a finalist for the Peabody Award. The film that covers the history and creative process behind Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit Hamilton aired on Great Performances as part of the 2016 PBS Arts Fall Festival. The behind-the-scenes look at Miranda's musical can be viewed for free online via PBS.