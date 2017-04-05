 

Significant Other - Broadway

Joshua Harmon's acclaimed new play arrives on Broadway.

Significant Other Scribe Joshua Harmon on the 'Strange Little Guy' in the Back of a Wedding & Being Influenced by Wendy Wasserstein

April 5, 2017
Significant Other Scribe Joshua Harmon on the 'Strange Little Guy' in the Back of a Wedding & Being Influenced by Wendy Wasserstein

Significant Other scribe Joshua Harmon on his best advice for aspiring playwrights, writing a letter in pencil to Alfred Uhry and more.

