Tony Winner & Oscar Nominee Janet McTeer Will Join Jessica Jones in Season Two

After starring as the deliciously deceptive Marquise de Merteuil in Broadway's Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Janet McTeer has been tapped to appear in season two of Marvel and Netflix's ultra-addicting series Jessica Jones. The Tony winner and Oscar nominee's role, though major, is still a mystery, according to Entertainment Weekly. The second season is currently in production, and a premiere date will be announced at a later time.



McTeer won a Tony and an Olivier Award for her performance in A Doll’s House; she also received nods for both after starring in Mary Stuart. McTeer additionally appeared in London and on Broadway in the Tony-winning play God of Carnage. Her film credits include Oscar-nominated performances in Albert Nobbs and Tumbleweeds.



Based off of Marvel's comic book series of the same name, Jessica Jones stars Krysten Ritter in the title role. Jones is a private investigator living in New York City with superhuman abilities; the origin of those powers will be explored further in the second season. Season one premiered on Netflix in 2015.