Brandon Uranowitz, Emily Skinner, Tony Yazbeck & More to Star in Prince of Broadway

Tony nominees Nancy Opel, Emily Skinner and Tony Yazbeck, as well as Kaley Ann Voorhees, will return to the musical Prince of Broadway for its Broadway run following their work in the 2015 Japan world premiere. Tony winner Chuck Cooper, Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz, Janet Dacal and Bryonha Marie Parham will also appear in the new musical highlighting the six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince. One additional cast member will be announced at a later date.



As previously announced, Prince of Broadway will start previews on August 3 for an August 24 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson; new songs, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown; co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman; and direction by Prince himself.



Acclaimed director and producer Harold Prince shepherded a long list of America’s most iconic musicals. He is the winner of a record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. The show will include hits from musicals as West Side Story, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more.



The creative team for Prince of Broadway features Beowulf Boritt (scenic and video design), William Ivey Long (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (wig design) and Fred Lassen (music direction).