 

Bandstand - Broadway

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott star in this new musical set amidst the 1940s swing scene.

Bandstand Star Laura Osnes Is Broadway.com’s Next Video Blogger

News By Andy Lefkowitz April 6, 2017 - 5:50PM
Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & the cast of 'Bandstand'
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The 'Princess Diary' vlogger is back with a new vlog starting on April 11.

Want to go behind the scenes at Broadway’s swinging new musical Bandstand? The show’s leading lady, Laura Osnes, is Broadway.com’s latest video blogger! Get ready to go backstage in With the Band: Backstage at Bandstand with Laura Osnes beginning April 11.

The vlog will follow Osnes and her co-stars as they introduce the new musical to audiences on the Great White Way. The show, which features a book and score by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, is directed and choreographed by Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler. Performances began March 31.

Osnes, a former Broadway.com vlogger during her time in Cinderella, first came onto the Broadway scene when she won the reality TV competition Grease: You’re the One That I Want! Osnes made her Broadway debut in that 2007 Grease revival and has since made her mark as a leading player in the musicals South Pacific, Anything Goes, Bonnie and Clyde and Cinderella, leading to a pair of Tony nominations and a devoted fan base.

Get ready to watch the talented Osnes offer a sneak peek at the new Broadway musical Bandstand every Tuesday over the next eight weeks.

