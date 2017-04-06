 

James Badge Dale & Tamara Tunie to Lead Robert Schenkkan's Trump-Themed Play Building the Wall

News By Broadway.com Staff April 6, 2017 - 3:08PM
Tamara Tunie & James Badge Dale
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
'Building the Wall' will open May 21 at New World Stages.

All the Way Tony winner Robert Schenkkan’s play Building the Wall, a new work in response to the Trump era, will receive an off-Broadway run at New World Stages. 

The production will begin previews on May 12 with an opening night set for May 21. The limited engagement will run through July 9. The play is currently running at Los Angeles’ Fountain Theater and Denver’s Curious Theater.

The show is set in 2019 and focuses on a scholar interviewing a supervisor at a prison who awaits sentencing for participating in an effort by the Trump administration to detain immigrants after a terrorist attack.

The off-Broadway mounting is to star Tamara Tunie as the scholar and James Badge Dale as the prison supervisor. It will be directed by Exchange theater company Artistic Director Ari Edelson.

