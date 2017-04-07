 

Side by Side by Susan Blackwell is Back for a New Season of Fun with Broadway’s Best

News By Broadway.com Staff April 7, 2017 - 11:31AM
Side by Side by Susan Blackwell is Back for a New Season of Fun with Broadway’s Best
Susan Blackwell
Look for new episodes every Friday!

Actress, educator and all-around funny lady Susan Blackwell is back for the fifth season of her popular Broadway talk show Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. The first episode launched April 7, featuring popular Significant Other leading man Gideon Glick.

Side by Side by Susan Blackwell premiered on Broadway.com in 2009 and has featured countless theater stars as guests, including Daniel Radcliffe, Audra McDonald, Josh Gad, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonathan Groff, Sutton Foster, Andrew Rannells, Laura Benanti, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, Christian Borle and many, many more.

Produced by The Broadway Channel, Side by Side by Susan Blackwell can be seen on Broadway.com, as well as on The Broadway Channel app on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

The first six episodes of Season Five will premiere every Friday through May 13. Upcoming guests include Andy Karl (Groundhog Day) and Laura Osnes (Bandstand). The second half of the season will air later in the year.

Get excited for all the weekly fun by catching up on the five most popular Side by Side episodes ever!

1. Daniel Radcliffe (Season 2: 11/21/11)



2. Jonathan Groff (Season 2: 9/14/11)



3. Laura Benanti, Sutton Foster & Jonathan Groff (Season 1: 9/14/09)



4. Andrew Rannells (Season 2: 1/18/12)



5. Phillipa Soo (Season 4: 6/4/16)

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets