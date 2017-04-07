Side by Side by Susan Blackwell is Back for a New Season of Fun with Broadway’s Best

Actress, educator and all-around funny lady Susan Blackwell is back for the fifth season of her popular Broadway talk show Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. The first episode launched April 7, featuring popular Significant Other leading man Gideon Glick.



Side by Side by Susan Blackwell premiered on Broadway.com in 2009 and has featured countless theater stars as guests, including Daniel Radcliffe, Audra McDonald, Josh Gad, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonathan Groff, Sutton Foster, Andrew Rannells, Laura Benanti, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, Christian Borle and many, many more.



Produced by The Broadway Channel, Side by Side by Susan Blackwell can be seen on Broadway.com, as well as on The Broadway Channel app on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.



The first six episodes of Season Five will premiere every Friday through May 13. Upcoming guests include Andy Karl (Groundhog Day) and Laura Osnes (Bandstand). The second half of the season will air later in the year.



Get excited for all the weekly fun by catching up on the five most popular Side by Side episodes ever!



1. Daniel Radcliffe (Season 2: 11/21/11)







2. Jonathan Groff (Season 2: 9/14/11)







3. Laura Benanti, Sutton Foster & Jonathan Groff (Season 1: 9/14/09)







4. Andrew Rannells (Season 2: 1/18/12)







5. Phillipa Soo (Season 4: 6/4/16)



