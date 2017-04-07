 

Tim Pigott-Smith, 2016 Tony Award Nominee for Mike Bartlett's King Charles III, Dies at 70

News By Andy Lefkowitz April 7, 2017 - 1:33PM
Tim Pigott-Smith
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Pigott-Smith was to star in TV-movie version of 'King Charles III.'

Tim Pigott-Smith, the British actor who earned a Tony Award nomination for playing an imagined version of Prince Charles in Mike Bartlett’s King Charles III, has died at age 70, according to BBC.

Pigott-Smith was born in Rugby, Warwickshire, and trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He made many appearances in various Shakespearean plays, leading to his big break in the 1984 TV series The Jewel in the Crown as police superintendent Ronald Merrick. His other television credits included The Vice, Bloody Sunday, Downton Abbey and Doctor Who.

King Charles III was Pigott-Smith’s third appearance on Broadway. He made his Broadway debut in a 1974 revival of Arthur Conan Doyle and William Gillette’s Sherlock Holmes and returned 25 years later for a 1999 revival of Eugene O'Neill’s Iceman Cometh. He also had an extensive stage career in Britain. Pigott-Smith was set to appear in a tour of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, scheduled to open in Northampton on April 10.

Pigott-Smith's film career included appearances in Clash of the Titans, V for Vendetta and the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace. He was at work on a TV movie based on King Charles III.

Pigott-Smith is survived by his wife, the actress Pamela Miles, his son, Tom, and additional family.

