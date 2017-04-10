 

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Binge-Worthy Shows You Want to See Become Broadway Musicals

Features By Lindsey Sullivan April 10, 2017 - 1:52PM
The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Binge-Worthy Shows You Want to See Become Broadway Musicals
(Photos: Netflix & The CW)
You've binged the shows, now let's make them musicals!

Did you have a nice weekend, Broadway fans? We hope you had a chance to get outside, catch a show or two and binge-watch your new favorite series. With awards season on the way, we're definitely getting in as much chill time as humanly possible. We asked you which binge-worthy series you'd like to see inspire a Broadway musical, and your selections included two shows that are headlined by Tony winners (Viola Davis and Neil Patrick Harris). Take a look at your top 10, and let the dreamcasting begin!


Big Little Lies


Orange Is the New Black


The Crown


Jane the Virgin


How to Get Away with Murder


Crazy Ex-Girlfriend


This is Us


Stranger Things


13 Reasons Why


A Series of Unfortunate Events

See Also:   Features
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets