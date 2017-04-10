The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Binge-Worthy Shows You Want to See Become Broadway Musicals

Did you have a nice weekend, Broadway fans? We hope you had a chance to get outside, catch a show or two and binge-watch your new favorite series. With awards season on the way, we're definitely getting in as much chill time as humanly possible. We asked you which binge-worthy series you'd like to see inspire a Broadway musical, and your selections included two shows that are headlined by Tony winners (Viola Davis and Neil Patrick Harris). Take a look at your top 10, and let the dreamcasting begin!





Big Little Lies





Orange Is the New Black





The Crown





Jane the Virgin





How to Get Away with Murder





Crazy Ex-Girlfriend





This is Us





Stranger Things





13 Reasons Why





A Series of Unfortunate Events