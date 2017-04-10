 

Waitress - Broadway

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.

It's Amazing What Bareilles Can Do! Savor This First Look at Sara Bareilles in Waitress

Videos By Broadway.com Staff April 10, 2017 - 11:16AM
Show clips from Broadway's Waitress, starring Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson and Chris Diamantopoulos.

This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
