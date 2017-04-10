It's Amazing What Bareilles Can Do! Savor This First Look at Sara Bareilles in Waitress

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Show clips from Broadway's Waitress, starring Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson and Chris Diamantopoulos.
Waitress - Broadway
Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Show clips from Broadway's Waitress, starring Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson and Chris Diamantopoulos.
Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More at the Olivier Awards, Kristin Chenoweth in the Pride Lands & Other Magical Hot Shots
Broadway Grosses: Come From Away, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory & More New Musicals Take Flight at the Box Office
Lynn Nottage’s Sweat Wins 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama; 'I Wish I Had a Better Vocabulary, So I Could Describe How Good This Is'
Exclusive! Watch Hamilton Fave Mandy Gonzalez Belt Out the Dear Evan Hansen Smash 'Waving Through a Window'
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 8: Snorkeling for Jesus