News By Lindsey Sullivan April 11, 2017 - 10:36AM
Panic! at the Disco Frontman Brendon Urie Will Make His Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots
Urie is set to begin performances on May 26.

Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie is heading to the Great White Way! The band's lead singer will make his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots beginning on May 26. He will play a limited engagement through August 6. Urie succeeds Killian Donnelly in the hit musical, which just celebrated its four-year anniversary on Broadway.

Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated rock band, Panic! at The Disco. The band’s fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart in 2016. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the fourth biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyoncé and Rihanna and has amassed over 500 million streams.

The current cast of Kinky Boots features J. Harrison Ghee as Lola, Taylor Louderman as Lauren, Marcus Neville as George, Shannon O’Boyle as Nicola and Daniel Stewart Sherman as Don.

Watch Urie's announcement below!
 

