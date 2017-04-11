Tony Winner Alan Cumming to Open Club Cumming in New York City

Willkommen! Bienvenue! Welcome! Club Cumming is no longer just a dressing room pop-up bar: Tony winner and former Broadway.com vlogger Alan Cumming's backstage staple will be open for business in the East Village. According to Page Six, Club Cumming is scheduled to go into gay bar Eastern Bloc on East Sixth Street. East Bloc is set to close in August before renovations are made for Club Cumming. Promoter Daniel Nardicio and Eastern Bloc owners Benjamin Maisani and Darren Dryden are collaborating on the switch.



Cumming began Club Cumming in his dressing room in the Studio 54 production of Cabaret. Club Cumming has had incarnations in New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Scotland.



Cumming earned a Tony Award for his performance as the Emcee in Cabaret. His other Broadway credits include Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera and Design For Living. His performance on The Good Wife earned him three Emmy Award nominations.



Guests of Club Cumming can expect live music, theme nights and many appearances from Alan Cumming. What we'd like to see? How about a drunk Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christian Borle's Erotica on the drink menu?