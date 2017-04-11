 

Spamilton - Off-Broadway

The World Will Never Be the Same! Spamilton Moves & Announces Los Angeles Premiere & National Tour

News By Lindsey Sullivan April 11, 2017 - 4:36PM
The World Will Never Be the Same! Spamilton Moves & Announces Los Angeles Premiere & National Tour
The cast of off-Broadway's 'Spamilton'
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'Spamilton' will begin performances at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater on June 2.

Spamilton is taking over the world! The off-Broadway fan fave is moving from the Triad to the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater on 47th Street—just one block away from where its inspiration, Hamilton, is playing at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Performances will begin in the new venue beginning on June 2.

In addition to off-Broadway, Spamilton is heading to the West Coast. The musical parody will start performances at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles on November 5 and run through December 31. Opening night is scheduled for November 12. Following that run, the production will launch a national tour with additional cities and dates to be announced. It's also currently at Chicago's Royal George Theatre's cabaret theater, where it began on March 9. Casting for the West Coast production and the national tour will be announced at a later date.

The off-Broadway cast currently stars Dan Rosales, Juwan Crawley, Chris Anthony Giles, Nicholas Edwards and Nora Schell. The Chicago cast includes Donterrio Johnson, Michelle Lauto, Eric Andrew Lewis, Yando Lopez and David Robbins. 

Spamilton celebrates, roasts and eviscerates the Broadway blockbuster. Special surprise guest stars including Christine Pedi, Brent Barrett and additional divas pop in weekly to add to the fun. And yes—Lin-Manuel Miranda has seen it.

See Also:   News  |  Spamilton
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets