Tony-Winning Vocal Powerhouse Linda Hopkins Has Died

Tony winner and blues and gospel legend Linda Hopkins has died. The performer, who won the Best Actress in a Musical in 1972 for Inner City, passed away on April 10 at the age of 92. Hopkins was also known for her Tony-nommed performance in Black and Blue in 1989.



In addition to Inner City and Black and Blue, Hopkins appeared on Broadway in Me and Bessie and Purlie. After being discovered by Mahalia "The Queen of Gospel" Jackson, New Orleans native Hopkins spent most of her childhood touring with the gospel group the Southern Harp Spiritual Singers. She left New Orleans in the 1950s, and throughout her career, she performed everywhere from Honolulu to Harlem's Apollo Theatre to Japan. In 1960, Hopkins first toured Europe in the Broadway Express, the restaged production of Jazz Train. She recorded "Shake a Hand" with Jackie Wilson in 1963; the single peaked at 21 on the U.S. Billboard R&B chart. In 2005, Hopkins was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Take a look at Hopkins' electric performance from Black and Blue at the 1989 Tony Awards.



