 

Tony Nominees Arian Moayed, Sherie Rene Scott & Micah Stock Tapped for Hamlet

News By Lindsey Sullivan April 11, 2017 - 5:25PM
Arian Moayed
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Performances will begin on May 10.

To see it or not to see it: it's not even a question with this cast! Tony nominees Arian Moayed, Sherie Rene Scott and Micah Stock are set to play Hamlet, Gertrude and Horatio, respectively, in Waterwell's dual language version of Hamlet. The production will be directed by Tom Ridgely and play at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture from May 10 through June 3. Opening night is scheduled for May 21.

Moayed received a 2011 Tony nomination for his performance in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. His was most recently seen on Broadway in The Humans. Scott was last seen on the Great White Way in the starry revival of The Front Page; she has garnered Tony nominations for Everyday Rapture and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Her other Broadway credits include Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Little Mermaid, Aida, Rent, Grease and The Who's Tommy. Stock also appeared in The Front Page; he received a Tony nomination for his Broadway debut in It's Only a Play.

The cast of Hamlet also features Barzin Akhavan, Amir Arison, Maryam Ataei, Brendan Averett, Cary Donaldson, Andrew Guilarte, Abraham Makany, Arash Mokhtar, Ajay Naidu, Sathya Sridharan and Sheila Vand. 

This version of the Shakespeare tragedy is set in Persia a hundred years ago, on the eve of World War I, Waterwell’s Hamlet weaves passages of Farsi translation into the English of Shakespeare’s masterpiece. In it, a traditional way of life is being threatened by an evolving world, the land is being threatened by encroaching foreign interests, and a young man finds himself uprooted and torn between opposing customs, values and codes. 

Hamlet will include original music by Mohsen Namjoo, scenic design by Jason Simms, costume design by Nina Vartanian, lighting design by Reza Behjat and sound design by Sinan Zafar.

