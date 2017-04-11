Exclusive! Special Delivery: Groundhog Day's Andy Karl Accepts His Olivier Award

Forget the winners' podium—Groundhog Day star Andy Karl accepted his Olivier Award right on 52nd Street. As previously reported by Broadway.com, Karl had been relaxing at home in New York on Sunday, April 9 while the Olivier Awards were going on in London's Royal Albert Hall. He received the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and the Tim Minchin-scored tuner went on to earn the Best New Musical award. So how was Karl going to get his little Larry trophy? NY1's Frank DiLella, who was on the scene to cover the red carpet (watch this weekend's forthcoming edition of On Stage to see his London adventure), traveled from across the pond with Karl's trophy packed snugly in his suitcase and delivered it to Karl at the August Wilson Theatre on April 11. Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com.



DiLella presents Karl with the trophy.



Karl's co-stars (left to right) Sean Montgomery, Josh Lamon, Tari Kelly and Jordan Grubb join in on the fun.



Congrats, Andy!