Will Crazy For You Make a Broadway Return?

News By Lindsey Sullivan April 12, 2017 - 10:16AM
Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck in Lincoln Center’s 25th anniversary concert of 'Crazy for You'
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
'Crazy for You' played at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 19.

Will the Tony-winning musical Crazy For You bow on Broadway? According to the New York Post, the recent concert version of the Gershwin tuner caught the attention of Tony-winning producer Joey Parnes.

Crazy for You's Tony-winning choreographer Susan Stroman helmed the 25th anniversary concert performance, which played Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 19. Bandstand's Laura Osnes and Chicago's Tony Yazbeck lead a starry company that included Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O’Connell and more. No word on whether that roster od talent would take the production to the Great White Way.

This wouldn't be the first time in recent memory that a limited concert engagement made a Broadway transfer—just look at the Hudson Theatre's Sunday in the Park with George, starring Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal.

With a book by Ken Ludwig and music by Ira and George Gershwin, Crazy For You features classic songs like "I Got Rhythm," "They Can't Take That Away from Me" and many more. The production won the 1992 Tony Award for Best Musical.

