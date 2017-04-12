 

Bandstand - Broadway

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott star in this new musical set amidst the 1940s swing scene.

Exclusive! Get a Swingin' Look at Laura Osnes & Corey Cott in Bandstand on Broadway

Photos By Broadway.com Staff April 12, 2017 - 1:44PM
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes & the company of 'Bandstand'
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

'Bandstand' opens on April 26.

We know you're already hooked on Laura Osnes' new Broadway.com vlog With the Band! Now here's your chance to get an exclusive sneak peek at Osnes and her fabulously talented co-star Corey Cott in the new Broadway musical Bandstand. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand is the swing-fueled, against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski (Cott) and his band of mismatched fellow vets after the return home from WWII. Get a good gander at this ridiculously good-looking cast, and then see the show at the Jacobs Theatre, where the show officially opens on April 26.

