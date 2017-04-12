 

Anastasia's Christy Altomare on Going from 'Fanastasia' to Center Stage, Luxurious Neck Massagers & More

April 12, 2017
Anastasia star Christy Altomare on her co-star Derek Klena, the luxuries of Broadway (ahem, being able to splurge on neck massagers) and more!

