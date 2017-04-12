Gleeunion! Watch Darren Criss & Lea Michele Perform 'Getaway Car,' 'Lost Boys Life' & 'Don't You Want Me'

Lea Michele and Darren Criss have reunited, and we're beyond into it. Michele's new album Places is due out on April 28 (fans can preorder it now), and Criss joined her in a music video to perform the track "Getaway Car." Criss is making music moves himself, what with his band Computer Games' debut EP Lost Boys Life out now; the duo also took on the title track. They also threw it back to their Glee days with a cover of The Human League's "Don't You Want Me." The pair's velvety vocals, Criss playing piano and guitar and Michele drinking red wine between verses? What more could we want? Watch the videos below for the Gleeunion of our wildest dreams!







