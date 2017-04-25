Broadway BUZZ

Nicolette Robinson & Leslie Odom Jr.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Blow Us All Away! Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson Welcome First Child
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 25, 2017

"Dear Theodosia" has a whole new meaning for Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife and fellow performer Nicolette Robinson, who welcomed their first child on April 23. The couple has been married since 2012; they met while working on Tony winner Billy Porter's 2008 production of Once on This Island.

According to an Instagram post from Odom Jr., Lucille Ruby arrived "in the wee hours on Sunday morning after a brief but harrowing labor on the part of her incredible mother, Nicolette Kloe Robinson, the dragonslayer. Deeper in love by the minute." We're sure she'll blow us all away!

A Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner and former vlogger, Odom Jr. earned the 2016 Tony Award for his performance in Hamilton, which he originated off-Broadway at the Public Theater. His other Broadway credits include Leap of Faith and Rent. He also appeared in the Public Theater production of Venice. He has appeared on NBC's Smash and released both a debut solo album and a Christmas album in 2016.

Robinson appeared off-Broadway in Brooklynite and Invisible Thread. On-screen, she has appeared on The Affair, Perfect Couples, Hart of Dixie and Cold Case.

Broadway.com wishes all the best to the happy couple and their growing family!

 

