 

Hello, Dolly! - Broadway

Bette Midler returns to Broadway in this musical classic!

Hello, Dolly!, Starring Bette Midler, to Release Broadway Cast Recording

News By Lindsey Sullivan April 13, 2017 - 4:04PM
Hello, Dolly!, Starring Bette Midler, to Release Broadway Cast Recording
Bette Midler
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
The cast album will be available on May 12.

Put on your Sunday headphones! Hello, Dolly!, starring powerhouse Bette Midler, will release a cast album via Masterworks Broadway on May 12. See the Jerry Zaks-helmed production at the Shubert Theatre, and then pre-order the record on iTunes or Amazon.

Produced by Grammy winner Steven Epstein, the Hello, Dolly! cast recording will feature the vocals of the entire Broadway cast, including David Hyde Pierce, Gavin Creel, Kate Baldwin, Beanie Feldstein and more.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, Hello, Dolly! tells the story of an outspoken matchmaker named Dolly (Midler) and her attempts to marry "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder (Pierce). Opening night of this revival, which marks the first mounting of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway since 1995, is scheduled for April 20.

See Also:   News  |  Hello, Dolly!
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets