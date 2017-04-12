 

Jarrod Spector & Kelli Barrett - Look At It My Way - 54 Below

Broadway couple Jarrod Spector & Kelli Barrett return to Feinstein's/54 Below.

Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Kelli Barrett

Videos By Broadway.com Staff April 12, 2017 - 6:02PM
Kelli Barrett stops by Broadway.com HQ to chat about Look At It My Way, her upcoming show at 54 Below with her husband Jarrod Spector, and more with Beth Stevens.

