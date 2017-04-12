Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Kelli Barrett

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Kelli Barrett stops by Broadway.com HQ to chat about Look At It My Way, her upcoming show at 54 Below with her husband Jarrod Spector, and more with Beth Stevens.
Jarrod Spector & Kelli Barrett - Look At It My Way - 54 Below
Broadway couple Jarrod Spector & Kelli Barrett return to Feinstein's/54 Below.
