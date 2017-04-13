Exclusive! Alex Brightman Will Return to Hit Musical School of Rock on Broadway

He's back in the band! Alex Brightman, who originated the role of Dewey Finn in Broadway’s School of Rock, will play a return engagement in the musical beginning April 14. He will continue until April 30. Brightman exited his Tony-nominated role on November 6, 2016. He takes over for Eric Petersen, who will return on May 1.



Joining Brightman onstage at the Winter Garden Theatre will be current cast members Jenn Gambatese as Rosalie, Becky Gulsvig as Patty and Steven Booth as Ned. Jonathan Wagner and Merritt David Janes rotate the role of Dewey on Wednesday and Saturday matinees. The cast also includes Terrance Bell Jr., Emily Borromeo, Chloe Bryan, Amandi Chapata, Olivia Chun, Emily Cramer, John Arthur Greene, Gianna Harris, Nehal Joshi, Rachel Katzke, Raghav Mehrotra, Brandon Niederauer, Cassie Okenka, Sammy Ramirez, Ruth Righi, Jersey Sullivan, Walden Sullivan, Josh Tower, Annabelle Wachtel, Joel Waggoner and J. Michael Zygo.



School of Rock features a book by Julian Fellowes, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The musical began previews on November 9, 2015 and opened December 6, 2015. The show received 2016 Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Fellowes’ book, Lloyd Webber and Slater’s score, and Brightman as Leading Actor in a Musical.