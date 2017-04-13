Full Cast Set for Rebecca Hall-Led New York Premiere Animal at the Atlantic Theater Company

Casting is complete for Clare Lizzimore’s play Animal at the Atlantic Theater Company. As previously announced, Golden Globe Award nominee Rebecca Hall (Broadway’s Machinal) will lead the cast.



In addition to Hall, the company will include Kristin Griffith (Bottom of the World), Greg Keller (Sundown, Yellow Moon), David Pegram (War Horse), Morgan Spector (A View From the Bridge) and Fina Strazza (Matilda). Gaye Taylor Upchurch will direct. Previews begin May 24 with an opening night scheduled for June 18 at Atlantic Stage 2.



In Animal, Rachel (Hall) has it all: marriage, house, career. So why does she suddenly have this creeping feeling? Did she leave something behind? Or is there something in the walls…? Her husband thinks she needs time; her psychiatrist suggests positive thinking. But then the visions start.



Animal will feature scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Sarah J. Holden, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Stowe Nelson and original music by Daniel Kluger.