 

Animal - Off-Broadway

A darkly comic play about the thin line between sinking and survival.

Full Cast Set for Rebecca Hall-Led New York Premiere Animal at the Atlantic Theater Company

News By Broadway.com Staff April 13, 2017 - 11:51AM
Full Cast Set for Rebecca Hall-Led New York Premiere Animal at the Atlantic Theater Company
Rebecca Hall
(Photo: Michael Schwartz)

About the Show

Poster
Opening night is scheduled for June 18.

Casting is complete for Clare Lizzimore’s play Animal at the Atlantic Theater Company. As previously announced, Golden Globe Award nominee Rebecca Hall (Broadway’s Machinal) will lead the cast.

In addition to Hall, the company will include Kristin Griffith (Bottom of the World), Greg Keller (Sundown, Yellow Moon), David Pegram (War Horse), Morgan Spector (A View From the Bridge) and Fina Strazza (Matilda). Gaye Taylor Upchurch will direct. Previews begin May 24 with an opening night scheduled for June 18 at Atlantic Stage 2.

In Animal, Rachel (Hall) has it all: marriage, house, career. So why does she suddenly have this creeping feeling? Did she leave something behind? Or is there something in the walls…? Her husband thinks she needs time; her psychiatrist suggests positive thinking. But then the visions start.

Animal will feature scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Sarah J. Holden, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Stowe Nelson and original music by Daniel Kluger.

See Also:   News  |  Animal
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets