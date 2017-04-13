 

Miss Saigon - Broadway

The epic love story returns to Broadway.

American Dream: Backstage at Miss Saigon with Eva Noblezada, Episode 5: All Around Town

Videos By Broadway.com Staff April 13, 2017 - 3:32PM
In this episode, Miss Saigon star Eva Noblezada lets us in on more backstage shenanigans, takes us to softball practice and includes us in a massive family reunion.

This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
