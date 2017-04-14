Tony-Winning Broadway Musical Fun Home to Play London’s Old Vic in 2018

Fun Home, the musical based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel, is heading across the pond to London, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. The winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical will play the company in summer 2018. Sam Gold will repeat his duties as director.



Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori’s Fun Home began with a developmental run at off-Broadway's Public Theater in 2012, which was followed by a full mounting in 2013. The show transferred to Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre in 2015, where it played a 17-month run. A national tour kicked off in October 2016.



Fun Home charts Alison's quest to come to terms with her father's unexpected death. As she moves between past and present, Alison dives into the story of her volatile, brilliant father and relives her unique childhood at her family's funeral home. The Broadway production won Tony Awards for Best Book (Kron), Score (Kron and Tesori), Director (Gold), Leading Actor in a Musical (Michael Cerveris), and Best Musical.

