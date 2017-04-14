 

Tony-Winning Broadway Musical Fun Home to Play London’s Old Vic in 2018

News By Andy Lefkowitz April 14, 2017 - 4:20PM
Tony-Winning Broadway Musical Fun Home to Play London’s Old Vic in 2018
Sydney Lucas & Michael Cerveris in Broadway's 'Fun Home'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Tony-winning director Sam Gold will again direct the musical.

Fun Home, the musical based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel, is heading across the pond to London, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. The winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical will play the company in summer 2018. Sam Gold will repeat his duties as director.

Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori’s Fun Home began with a developmental run at off-Broadway's Public Theater in 2012, which was followed by a full mounting in 2013. The show transferred to Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre in 2015, where it played a 17-month run. A national tour kicked off in October 2016.

Fun Home charts Alison's quest to come to terms with her father's unexpected death. As she moves between past and present, Alison dives into the story of her volatile, brilliant father and relives her unique childhood at her family's funeral home. The Broadway production won Tony Awards for Best Book (Kron), Score (Kron and Tesori), Director (Gold), Leading Actor in a Musical (Michael Cerveris), and Best Musical. 
 

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets