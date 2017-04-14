Jonathan Groff & More Hamilton Kings Unite, Amelie's Phillipa Soo & More Hit the Recording Studio & Other Marvelous Shots

The best way to kick off your weekend? A royal King George palooza, a Spring Awakening reunion and Jessica Chastian. Our latest roundup of Broadway hot shots has all bases covered.View Photo Gallery...
The best way to kick off your weekend? A royal King George palooza, a Spring Awakening reunion and Jessica Chastian. Our latest roundup of Broadway hot shots has all bases covered.View Photo Gallery...
Watch These Uproarious Show Clips of Andy Karl & the Cast of Groundhog Day Over and Over (and Over)!
Here, There, Everywhere! Test Your Knowledge Of European Capitals With Matt Rodin On The Opening Night of Oslo
Exclusive! Watch Hamilton Fave Mandy Gonzalez Belt Out the Dear Evan Hansen Smash 'Waving Through a Window'