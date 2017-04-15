 

Groundhog Day - Broadway

April 15 Saturday Matinee of Groundhog Day Canceled Due to Injury of Andy Karl

News By Broadway.com Staff April 15, 2017 - 9:59AM
Andy Karl in 'Groundhog Day'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The April 15 evening performance will go on as scheduled with Andrew Call in the role of Phil Connors.

The April 15 2:00pm matinee of the Broadway musical Groundhog Day has been canceled following the injury of star Andy Karl that occurred during the April 14 evening performance. Andrew Call will play the role of Phil Connors at the 8:00pm performance. Broadway.com customers with tickets to the canceled performance will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

The production provided the following statement:
"This afternoon’s performance of Groundhog Day has been cancelled. The production’s lead, Andy Karl, injured himself at the Friday-night performance of the new musical and is unable to perform at today’s matinee. Andrew Call will play the role of Phil Connors at today's 8:00pm performance."

The April 15 performances were the last two of four performances intended for first-night press, the times when reviewers typically attend. Groundhog Day is scheduled to officially open at the August Wilson Theatre on April 17. The show's press representatives say for the time being that this will remain the case.

