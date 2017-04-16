 

Omigod! Saturday Night Live Gives Us the Most Perfect Spoof of Legally Blonde the Musical

Videos By Broadway.com Staff April 16, 2017 - 12:37PM
Omigod! Saturday Night Live Gives Us the Most Perfect Spoof of Legally Blonde the Musical
The skit included Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong.

The April 15 episode of Saturday Night Live made theater nerds want to bend and snap all the way back to 2007 when the hit musical Legally Blonde debuted on Broadway. Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Cecily Strong and Sasheer Zamata teamed up on SNL for a hilarious spoof of the film favorite’s musical adaptation. In a tribute to the bubble gum-flavored score by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe, SNL took us back to grade school with a skit that made us want nothing more than to embrace being a Delta Nu in our favorite musty hometown auditorium. Think back to the Broadway production with Laura Bell Bundy and Annaleigh Ashford then give a look to this comedic take on the stage fright and the politics of middle school theater.

See Also:   Watch It
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets