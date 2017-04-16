Omigod! Saturday Night Live Gives Us the Most Perfect Spoof of Legally Blonde the Musical

The April 15 episode of Saturday Night Live made theater nerds want to bend and snap all the way back to 2007 when the hit musical Legally Blonde debuted on Broadway. Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Cecily Strong and Sasheer Zamata teamed up on SNL for a hilarious spoof of the film favorite’s musical adaptation. In a tribute to the bubble gum-flavored score by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe, SNL took us back to grade school with a skit that made us want nothing more than to embrace being a Delta Nu in our favorite musty hometown auditorium. Think back to the Broadway production with Laura Bell Bundy and Annaleigh Ashford then give a look to this comedic take on the stage fright and the politics of middle school theater.

