Audra McDonald & Will Swenson
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Audra McDonald & Will Swenson to Host 83rd Annual Drama League Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 17, 2017

Broadway couple Audra McDonald and Will Swenson will host the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards on May 19 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square. The ceremony is set to take place at 11:30am.

Six-time Tony winner McDonald (Shuffle Along, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill) and Tony nominee Swenson (Waitress, Hair) join a roster for the Drama League Awards that includes Special Awards recipients Bette Midler (Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award), Bill Berloni (Unique Contribution to the Theater Award) and Michael Greif (Founders Award for Excellence in Directing).

These honors are in addition to the five competitive categories for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical and the Distinguished Performance Award. Nominees for these categories will be announced on April 19 in a special presentation at Sardi’s featuring Tony Award winners Bebe Neuwirth and Patina Miller.

