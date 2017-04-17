Broadway Grosses: No Sweat for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize Winner as Grosses Rise

Lynn Nottage’s new Broadway play Sweat, which on April 10 was named winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, reaped benefits in the week following at the box office. The work, playing Studio 54, took in $319,827.96, an increase of $16,141.16 from last week’s gross of $303,686.80. Other strong performers included the Sara Bareilles-led Waitress, which brought in $1,381,419.90 and the new musical A Bronx Tale, going strong with earnings of $858,229.25.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 16:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,117,682)
2. The Lion King ($2,862,724)
3. Wicked ($2,554,030)
4. Aladdin ($2,147,229.50)
5. Hello, Dolly! ($2,032,256)*
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Glass Menagerie ($301,612)
4. In Transit ($264,361.70)
3. Indecent ($186,187.50)
2. Significant Other ($138,549)
1. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($90,503)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.39%)
2. Come From Away (102.02%)
3. Hamilton (101.75%)
4. Waitress (101.15%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.06%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. A Doll's House, Part 2 (69.53%)**
4. Indecent (69.05%)
3. On Your Feet! (65.48)
2. The Glass Menagerie (61.85%)
1. Significant Other (48.75)
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on seven preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY