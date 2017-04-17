The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are the Top 10 Frontmen/Frontwomen You Want to See on Broadway

Ready to rock, Broadway fans? It's a new week, but we can't stop talking about last week's game-changing news: Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie will bring his golden pipes to Kinky Boots beginning on May 26. In honor of his highly anticipated Broadway debut, we asked you what frontman (or frontwoman) should come to the Great White Way. We were happy to see a few leading ladies in the top 10, and your number one pick has got the moves like Jagger. Know who it is? Take a look at your super talented top 10!
Matthew Healy, The 1975
Kimberly Perry, The Band Perry
Brandon Flowers, The Killers
Patrick Stump, Fall Out Boy
Nate Ruess, fun.
Hayley Williams, Paramore
Gwen Stefani, No Doubt
Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons
Joe Jonas, DNCE
Adam Levine, Maroon 5
