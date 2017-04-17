Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

(Photo: Getty Images)
The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are the Top 10 Frontmen/Frontwomen You Want to See on Broadway
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 17, 2017

Ready to rock, Broadway fans? It's a new week, but we can't stop talking about last week's game-changing news: Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie will bring his golden pipes to Kinky Boots beginning on May 26. In honor of his highly anticipated Broadway debut, we asked you what frontman (or frontwoman) should come to the Great White Way. We were happy to see a few leading ladies in the top 10, and your number one pick has got the moves like Jagger. Know who it is? Take a look at your super talented top 10!


Matthew Healy, The 1975


Kimberly Perry, The Band Perry 


Brandon Flowers, The Killers


Patrick Stump, Fall Out Boy


Nate Ruess, fun.


Hayley Williams, Paramore


Gwen Stefani, No Doubt


Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons


Joe Jonas, DNCE


Adam Levine, Maroon 5

Trending Now

  1. Frozen Musical Announces Broadway Lead Casting
  2. SNL Gives Us the Most Perfect Spoof of Legally Blonde the Musical
  3. It's a Girl! Sutton Foster and Husband Ted Griffin Share Baby News
  4. Carousel to Return to Broadway in 2018, Starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry
  5. So Much Swag! Broadway.com Launches Online Merch Store

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton come from away The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Waitress Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Sunset Boulevard All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers