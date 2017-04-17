Broadway BUZZ

(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Lindsay Mendez, Ryan Silverman, Carrie Compere & More Set for The Golden Apple at Encores!
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 17, 2017

The City Center Encores! production of The Golden Apple, John Latouche and Jerome Moross’ cult classic musical, will star Mikaela Bennett (Penelope), Ashley Brown (Mrs. Juniper/Madame Calypso), Carrie Compere (Lovey Mars/The Siren), Jason Kravits (Menelaus/Scylla), Alli Mauzey (Miss Minerva Oliver/The Scientist), Lindsay Mendez (Helen), N’Kenge (Mother Hare), Ryan Silverman (Ulysses) and Rasta Thomas (Paris).

The Golden Apple will be directed by Michael Berresse with musical direction by Rob Berman and choreography by Joshua Bergasse. As previously announced, the production will run at City Center from May 10-14.

The ensemble of The Golden Apple will include Florrie Bagel, Daniel Berryman, Michael Buchanan, Brian Cali, Max Chernin, Andrew Cristi, Laura Darrell, Dionne Figgins, Hannah Florence, Tamar Greene, Jeff Heimbrock, Leah Horowitz, Monté J. Howell, Donald Jones Jr., Andrea Jones-Sojola, Naomi Kakuk, Evan Kasprzak, Reed Kelly, Bruce Landry, Quentin Oliver Lee, Brandon Leffler, Michael X. Martin, Skye Mattox, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Lindsay Roberts, Sarrah Strimel, Joseph Torello, Kathy Voytko and Nicholas Ward.

The 1954 musical The Golden Apple reshaped the myths of The Iliad and The Odyssey into an all-American fable that conjures up the days when pie-baking contests were cutthroat and lovers eloped in hot air balloons. Despite a brief Broadway run, John Latouche and Jerome Moross’ show introduced the classic torch song “Lazy Afternoon.”

