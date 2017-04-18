Broadway BUZZ

© Justin "Squigs" Robertson
Pulitzer Winner Paula Vogel Takes Broadway with Inventive New Play Indecent
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 18, 2017

Indecent, a play with music co-created by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman, opens on March 18 at Broadway’s Cort Theatre. The play transfers from its 2016 off-Broadway debut at the Vineyard Theatre. Indecent began previews on April 4.

Indecent explores the impact of the 1923 play God of Vengeance. Sholem Asch's controversial work has since divided audiences, with some considering it an important piece of Jewish culture and others viewing it as libel. The production features music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva.

The cast includes Ben Cherry, Andrea Goss, Katrina Lenk, Mimi Lieber, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazzi, Eleanor Reissa, Richard Topol and Adina Verson.

To commemorate the new play’s opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched the cast in a portrait that shows off a theatrical new work presented by a multitalented cast.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

