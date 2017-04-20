Broadway BUZZ

Bette Midler in 'Hello, Dolly!'
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Bette Midler Takes on an Iconic Role as Hello, Dolly! Opens on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 20, 2017

Put on your Sunday clothes and celebrate Bette Midler in the new Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, opening on April 20 at the Shubert Theatre. Jerry Zaks directs and Warren Carlyle choreographs the production, which began previews on March 15.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, Hello, Dolly! tells the story of an outspoken matchmaker and her attempts to marry "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

Midler takes on the title role opposite David Hyde Pierce as Horace. This revival also stars Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy and Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, with Taylor Trensch as Barnaby Tucker opposite Beanie Feldstein as Minnie Fay. Jennifer Simard completes the principal cast as Ernestina with Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper and Melanie Moore as Ermengarde.

Completing the cast are Cameron Adams, Phillip Attmore, Giuseppe Bausilio, Justin Bowen, Elizabeth Earley, Taeler Cyrus, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Stephen Hanna, Michael Hartung, Robert Hartwell, Aaron Kaburick, Amanda LaMotte, Analisa Leaming, Jess LeProtto, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Nathan Madden, Linda Mugleston, Hayley Podschun, Jessica Sheridan, Michaeljon Slinger, Christian Dante White, Branch Woodman, Ryan Worsing and Richard Riaz Yoder.

