Will Uma Thurman Make Her Broadway Debut in Beau Willimon’s The Parisian Woman?

Uma Thurman could be Broadway bound. The screen actress looks likely to appear in a Broadway production of Beau Willimon’s political comedy The Parisian Woman, according to Roger Friedman of Showbiz411.



Willimon was in talks in 2012 to bring his play to Broadway, helmed by film director Joel Schumacher, in lieu of a run at off-off-Broadway’s Flea Theater. Willimon is the creator of TV’s House of Cards.



In addition to Thurman’s extensive film work (theater crowds remember her comedic turn as Ulla in the film remake of The Producers), Thurman took part in the John Moran opera Book of the Dead (2nd Avenue) as narrator at the Public Theater in 2000.