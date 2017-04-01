Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Will Smith
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Will Smith in Discussions to Play the Genie in Live-Action Aladdin
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 19, 2017

Will Smith just might be singing “Friend Like Me” in Disney’s upcoming live-action Aladdin film, according to Deadline. The screen star is in discussions to take on the role of the Genie, embodied in the animated film by Robin Williams and originated in the Broadway musical to Tony-winning effect by James Monroe Iglehart. As previously reported, Guy Ritchie looks likely to direct.

Genie would be a great fit for Oscar nominee Smith, whose career began as rapper The Fresh Prince. John August has adapted the script of the 1992 animated film that follows Princess Jasmine and the young Aladdin after he finds a magic lamp and discovers a Genie inside, who grants him three wishes. The film plans to cast the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine through an open-casting-call process. Filming is set to begin filming in July to wrap in early 2018.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, the stage adaptation of Aladdin plays at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre, currently starring Joshua Dela Cruz as Aladdin, Courtney Reed as Jasmine, Major Attaway as the Genie and Jonathan Freeman as Jafar.

Trending Now

  1. Meet Miss Saigon's Eva Noblezada & Alistair Brammer
  2. 2017 Drama League Nominations Announced
  3. Frozen Musical Announces Broadway Lead Casting
  4. Andy Karl to Miss Some Performances of Groundhog Day to Recuperate from Injury
  5. Kevin Spacey to Host 71st Annual Tony Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Waitress Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Sunset Boulevard All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers