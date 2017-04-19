Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Monica Piper in 'Not That Jewish'
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)
Rugrats Emmy Winner Monica Piper’s Not That Jewish Sets Final Performance Date
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 19, 2017

Monica Piper's off-Broadway comedy Not That Jewish will play its final performance on April 30. Not That Jewish began performances at New World Stages October 6, 2016, prior to an official opening on October 23, 2016. When the play closes, it will have played 17 previews and 193 regular performances.

"I have had such an incredible experience here at New World Stages," says Piper. "Our show has been embraced so warmly. It has been my pleasure to share the intimacy, laughter and tears with these great New York audiences for the last seven months. Thank you, New York!"

Not That Jewish follows Piper from her show business family in the Bronx to a WASP wedding to her first step on a comedy club stage and life as a single mom. She shares the milestones and moments that shaped her life with the same signature wit found in her writing on Roseanne, Mad About You, and her Emmy Award-winning work on Rugrats.

Trending Now

  1. Meet Miss Saigon's Eva Noblezada & Alistair Brammer
  2. 2017 Drama League Nominations Announced
  3. Frozen Musical Announces Broadway Lead Casting
  4. Andy Karl to Miss Some Performances of Groundhog Day to Recuperate from Injury
  5. Kevin Spacey to Host 71st Annual Tony Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Waitress Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Sunset Boulevard All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers