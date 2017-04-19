Rugrats Emmy Winner Monica Piper’s Not That Jewish Sets Final Performance Date

Monica Piper's off-Broadway comedy Not That Jewish will play its final performance on April 30. Not That Jewish began performances at New World Stages October 6, 2016, prior to an official opening on October 23, 2016. When the play closes, it will have played 17 previews and 193 regular performances.



"I have had such an incredible experience here at New World Stages," says Piper. "Our show has been embraced so warmly. It has been my pleasure to share the intimacy, laughter and tears with these great New York audiences for the last seven months. Thank you, New York!"



Not That Jewish follows Piper from her show business family in the Bronx to a WASP wedding to her first step on a comedy club stage and life as a single mom. She shares the milestones and moments that shaped her life with the same signature wit found in her writing on Roseanne, Mad About You, and her Emmy Award-winning work on Rugrats.