Odds & Ends: Mark Rylance Is Knighted, In the Heights Gets All-Spanish Production & More

Mark Rylance Is Knighted!

Three cheers for three-time Tony winner Mark Rylance who has been honored with Knighthood for his services to drama from the Duke of Cambridge. Rylance, who was last seen onstage in his collaboration with Louis Jenkins, Nice Fish, won Tonys for stage-stealing performances in Boeing-Boeing, Jerusalem and Twelfth Night. He topped these accolades with an Oscar win for Bridge of Spies. Hats off to this talented Broadway fave.

English actor Mark Rylance received his Knighthood today from The Duke of Cambridge, for his services to drama. pic.twitter.com/UqzeGBXvQb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 19, 2017

Steven Levenson’s If I Forget to Be Filmed for BroadwayHD

Steven Levenson’s new play If I Forget will be captured on video by BroadwayHD, to be released on demand to BroadwayHD subscribers in the fall of 2017, with an exact date to be announced. The play by the book writer of Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Daniel Sullivan and stars Jeremy Shamos, Maria Dizzia and Kate Walsh. The dark comedy about a Jewish studies professor and his family began performances at the Laura Pels Theater on February 2 and wraps its run on April 30.



In the Heights Gets First All-Spanish Production in the U.S.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical In the Heights is breaking new ground in America. The show is receiving its first U.S.-based all-Spanish-language production in our national’s capital. Featuring a translation by Amaury Sánchez (who debuted a Spanish-language production in the Dominican Republic) and directed by original Broadway In the Heights cast member Luis Salgado, the production runs April 20 through May 21 at Washington, D.C.’s GALA Hispanic Theatre.



Anika Noni Rose Joins Assassination Nation Thriller

Anika Noni Rose has joined the film Assassination Nation, written and directed by Sam Levinson, according to Variety. Tony winner Rose will appear as the mother of two teenage girls in a suburban town who become the focus of worldwide attention after their personal information is leaked by a hacker. Rose’s character is described as “an attractive woman with terrible taste in men, who has an unfortunate reputation in the conservative town of Salem.” When the unknown hacker outs her for affairs with married men in town, she is faced with public ridicule.



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 Trailer Is Out

Get jazzed about the newest season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt with this newly released trailer. Stage veteran Tituss Burgess shines alongside Ellie Kemper and Tony winners Daveed Diggs and Jane Krakowski in this delicious sneak peek of the Netflix original series’ latest batch of episodes, arriving May 19 on Netflix.



As You Like It Adaptation by Shaina Taub & Laurie Woolery Set for Public Works

Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery will adapt Shakespeare’s As You Like It for the Public Theater’s free Public Works program. Directed by Laurie Woolery, the musical version of the classic play will feature an original score by Taub and Woolery and will play the Delacorte Theater in Central Park September 1-5. Woolery will direct with Sonya Tayeh providing choreography. As with all Public Works productions, the musical will feature over 200 actors and community members alongside equity actors.