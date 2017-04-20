Broadway BUZZ

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
(Photo: Gregory Costanzo)
An Enemy of the People, with Adaptation by Pulitzer Finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, to Play Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 20, 2017

Director Thomas Ostermeier’s critically lauded Berlin production of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People will play Broadway in the 2017-2018 season at a theater to be announced. The acclaimed version by Florian Borchmeyer and Thomas Ostermeier will have a new English adaptation by 2016 Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

The world premiere of this Enemy of the People first played Berlin’s renowned theater Schaubühne am Lehniner Plat, followed by hit engagements around the world including Avignon and the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

English adaptor Jacobs-Jenkins is a MacArthur “Genius” fellow, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his play Gloria and a recipient of Yale’s Windham-Campbell Prize for Drama. His new work Everybody recently concluded a run at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Jacobs-Jenkins' other credits include An Octoroon, Appropriate and War.

In An Enemy of the People, battle rages in the city. The drinking water is contaminated but—never mind the opinion of a local expert—there’s a tourism industry to protect. Factions form: to tell or not to tell? Studded with contemporary music references, Ostermeier’s production brings Ibsen’s dark satire to a boil—and, with help from the people, a solitary whistleblower to his knees.

Casting and design team will be announced shortly.

