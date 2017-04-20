Broadway BUZZ

Steven Pasquale & Kelli O'Hara
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Kelli O’Hara & Steven Pasquale to Reunite for Brigadoon at New York City Center
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 20, 2017

Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, Steven Pasquale and Tony nominee Robert Fairchild will lead a concert production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s musical Brigadoon at New York City Center from November 15-19. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct with Rob Berman as musical director.

Funds raised at all six performances of Brigadoon will allow City Center to make the best in the performing arts accessible to the widest possible audience by subsidizing affordable tickets throughout the year to programs such as Fall for Dance and Encores! Off-Center.

The concert reunites O’Hara and Pasquale, who costarred on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County and off-Broadway in Far From Heaven. The mounting also reunites Fairchild with director Wheeldon, who collaborated on Broadway’s An American in Paris.

The classic 1947 musical Brigadoon, celebrating its 70th anniversary, follows Tommy Albright (Pasquale), a jaded New Yorker who gets lost in the Scottish Highlands and stumbles into an idyllic town that only appears for one day every century. He quickly becomes smitten with the headstrong Fiona MacLaren (O’Hara) and makes an enemy of the rebellious Harry Beaton (Fairchild), bringing about a chain of events that could spell doom for the entire town.

