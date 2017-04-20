Broadway BUZZ

(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Decked Out for Dolly! Hello, Dolly! Takes Over Times Square Just in Time for Broadway Opening
Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 20, 2017

You can count on Dolly to make a splash—especially when the Divine Miss M is in the mix! Hello, Dolly!, starring Broadway dreamer-turned-superstar Bette Midler, opens at the Shubert Theatre on April 20. Audiences' demand to get into this season's room where it happens has already been unprecedented. In another historical move, Times Square was plastered with Hello, Dolly! show posters sometime between the evening of April 19 and the morning of April 20, likely to celebrate the revival's Great White Way return. The splashy red beacons are everywhere, adorning iconic Theater District haunts like Shubert Alley. Broadway.com was on the scene to capture this poster parade, which we're sure will not be passing by anytime soon. Put on your Sunday clothes, take a look at these hot shots of the hullabaloo and wish Midler, David Hyde Pierce, Gavin Creel, Kate Baldwin and the rest of Hello, Dolly!'s cast an opening night just as bold as the red letters all over Times Square!



