Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

A sneak peek at Broadway Bares: Strip U
(Photo: Andrew Eccles)
Broadway Bares Reveals New Theme with Must-See Pix
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 20, 2017

Broadway Bares will head to campus this year with a theme aptly named Strip U. The wildly popular burlesque benefit will explore college life on June 18 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

The annual benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will feature more than 150 of the hottest male and female dancers in New York City sharing their hearts and well-toned bodies with an energetic crowd of thousands. The show features Broadway’s most talented movers and shakers in a highly choreographed, highly produced spectacular.

In celebration of the newly announced theme, Broadway Bares has released red-hot pix by Andrew Eccles to fans of Broadway flesh ready for the hit event, happening just one week following the Tonys.







 

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Drama League Nominations Announced
  2. Meet Miss Saigon's Eva Noblezada & Alistair Brammer
  3. Frozen Musical Announces Broadway Lead Casting
  4. Andy Karl to Miss Some Performances of Groundhog Day to Recuperate from Injury
  5. Jennifer Damiano, Kelli Barrett & More Set for New Musical Deathless

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Waitress Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Sunset Boulevard All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers