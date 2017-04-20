Broadway Bares Reveals New Theme with Must-See Pix

Broadway Bares will head to campus this year with a theme aptly named Strip U. The wildly popular burlesque benefit will explore college life on June 18 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.



The annual benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will feature more than 150 of the hottest male and female dancers in New York City sharing their hearts and well-toned bodies with an energetic crowd of thousands. The show features Broadway’s most talented movers and shakers in a highly choreographed, highly produced spectacular.



In celebration of the newly announced theme, Broadway Bares has released red-hot pix by Andrew Eccles to fans of Broadway flesh ready for the hit event, happening just one week following the Tonys.













