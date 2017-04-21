Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jake Ryan Flynn & Christian Borle in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Starring Christian Borle, to Receive Original Cast Recording
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 21, 2017

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's score for the new Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be preserved on a cast album from Masterworks Broadway. The album will be released digitally on June 2 and in stores on June 23. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory began previews March 28 and opens on April 23 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The show features a book by David Greig and direction by Jack O’Brien. 

Two-time Tony winner Christian Borle stars as Willy Wonka. In addition to Borle, the cast features Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell rotating in the role of Charlie Bucket. The company also includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe, Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket, Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop, F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop, Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt, Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt, Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde, Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde, Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee and Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee.

The ensemble comprises Yesenia Ayala, Darius Barnes, Colin Bradbury, Jared Bradshaw, Ryan Breslin, Kristy Cates, Madeleine Doherty, Paloma Garcia- Lee, Stephanie Gibson, Talya Groves, Cory Lingner, Elliott Mattox, Monette McKay, Kyle Taylor Parker, Paul Slade Smith, Katie Webber, Stephen Carrasco, Robin Masella, Kristin Piro, Amy Quanbeck, Michael Williams and Mikey Winslow.

Trending Now

  1. Broadway Bares Reveals New Theme with Must-See Pix
  2. In Her Own Words: Hello, Dolly! Star Bette Midler on Her Early Days on Broadway
  3. Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, to Receive Cast Album
  4. Frozen Musical Announces Broadway Lead Casting
  5. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Named Among Time 100

Related Show

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Broadway, Musicals

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Waitress Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Sunset Boulevard All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers