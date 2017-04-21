Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Starring Christian Borle, to Receive Original Cast Recording

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's score for the new Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be preserved on a cast album from Masterworks Broadway. The album will be released digitally on June 2 and in stores on June 23. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory began previews March 28 and opens on April 23 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The show features a book by David Greig and direction by Jack O’Brien.



Two-time Tony winner Christian Borle stars as Willy Wonka. In addition to Borle, the cast features Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell rotating in the role of Charlie Bucket. The company also includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe, Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket, Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop, F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop, Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt, Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt, Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde, Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde, Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee and Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee.



The ensemble comprises Yesenia Ayala, Darius Barnes, Colin Bradbury, Jared Bradshaw, Ryan Breslin, Kristy Cates, Madeleine Doherty, Paloma Garcia- Lee, Stephanie Gibson, Talya Groves, Cory Lingner, Elliott Mattox, Monette McKay, Kyle Taylor Parker, Paul Slade Smith, Katie Webber, Stephen Carrasco, Robin Masella, Kristin Piro, Amy Quanbeck, Michael Williams and Mikey Winslow.



