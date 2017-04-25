Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Corey Cott, Laura Osnes & the cast of 'Bandstand'
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
New Musical Bandstand, Starring Laura Osnes & Corey Cott, to Be Preserved on Cast Album
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 25, 2017

Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor’s original swing score of the new Broadway musical Bandstand will be recorded onto an original cast album by Broadway Records. The album will be released on June 23.

Bandstand, with a book by Oberacker and Taylor, began previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 31 and will open on April 26. Directed and choreographed by Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler, the musical stars Tony nominee and Broadway.com vlogger Laura Osnes stars alongside Corey Cott.

Bandstand follows Donny Novitski (Cott), a singer/songwriter who leads his wise-cracking gang of jazzers to a national radio contest in search of America’s next big swing band. With the young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, the group struggles to confront the lingering effects of the battlefield as they strive for fame and fortune through their music.

Along with Osnes and Cott reprising their performances from the 2015 world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, the musical features Tony winner Beth Leavel as Mrs. Adams with Joe Carroll as Johnny Simpson, Brandon James Ellis as Davy Zlatic, Nate Hopkins as Jimmy Campbell, Geoff Packard as Wayne Wright and Alex Bender as Nick Radel.

The ensemble features Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Matt Cusack, Andrea Dotto, Marc A. Heitzman, Ryan Kasprzak, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Morgan Marcell, Drew McVety, Kevyn Morrow, Jessica Lea Patty, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon, Jonathan Shew, Ryan VanDenBoom, Jaime Verazin, Mindy Wallace and Kevin Worley.

Trending Now

  1. Broadway Grosses: War Paint Soars at Box Office
  2. Andy Karl to Miss Some Additional Performances of Groundhog Day to Recuperate
  3. Christy Altomare, Derek Klena & Ramin Karimloo Open in Anastasia on Broadway
  4. Tony Awards to Reinstate Sound Design Categories in 2018
  5. Annie West End Revival Announces Full Casting, with Three Young Stars in Title Role

Related Show

Bandstand

Broadway, Musicals

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Waitress The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Groundhog Day A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers