Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway-Bound Mean Girls Musical to Star Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman & More
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 27, 2017
(clockwise from top left): Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park & Kate Rockwell

This lineup is so fetch! The world premiere production of the musical Mean Girls will star Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

As previously announced, the new stage-musical adaptation of the film favorite will play out of town at Washington, D.C.’s National Theatre prior to a planned run on Broadway. The D.C. engagement will play October 31-December 3.

The cast will also include Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.

The musical with a book adapted by the film's screenwriter, Tina Fey, will include an original score by Jeff Richmond (music) and Nell Benjamin (lyrics). It will be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin). Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels (who also produced the 2004 film) produces the tuner alongside six-time Tony winner Stuart Thompson.

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron (Henningsen) moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George (Louderman). When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls

Roxie Hart. Evita. Mrs. Lovett. Every great musical has one.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway-Bound Mean Girls Musical to Star Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman & More
  2. Watch James Corden Pay Tribute to Transgender Troops with an Epic Musical Number
  3. Watch Darren Criss' Soulful Rendition of 'I Dreamed a Dream' & Gear Up for Elsie Fest
  4. Mandy Patinkin Will Return to Broadway in The Great Comet
  5. Patti LuPone on Mandy Patinkin's Return in Comet: 'Wouldn't You Just Die to See Him Tear Up That Part?'

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps