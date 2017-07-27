Mean Girls Musical to Be Led by Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, & More

This lineup is so fetch! The world premiere production of the musical Mean Girls will star Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.



As previously announced, the new stage-musical adaptation of the film favorite will play out of town at Washington, D.C.’s National Theatre prior to a planned run on Broadway. The D.C. engagement will play October 31-December 3.



The cast will also include Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.



The musical with a book adapted by the film's screenwriter, Tina Fey, will include an original score by Jeff Richmond (music) and Nell Benjamin (lyrics). It will be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin). Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels (who also produced the 2004 film) produces the tuner alongside six-time Tony winner Stuart Thompson.



After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron (Henningsen) moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George (Louderman). When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.