Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lynn Nottage
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Secret Life of Bees Musical, with Book by Lynn Nottage & Music by Duncan Sheik, to Receive Workshop
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 24, 2017

Sweat Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage will pen the book, Tony winner Duncan Sheik will write the music and Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead will write lyrics for a musical version based on Sue Monk Kidd’s novel and the 2008 film The Secret Life of Bees, directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, as part of the Vassar Powerhouse summer season. The workshop of the new musical will take place July 27-29. The Secret Life of Bees takes place in 1964 South Carolina and focuses on 14-year-old Lily Owens, a girl who is haunted by the memory of her late mother.

Vassar Powerhouse, the breeding ground for Pulitzer winners Hamilton and The Humans, and 2017 Pulitzer finalists A 24-Decade History of Popular Music and The Wolves, will also present the new musical Stilyagi, based on the Russian movie musical The Hipsters. The tuner, featuring music by Peter Lerman and lyrics by Tony winner Lisa Kron and direction by Michael Mayer, will be presented June 23-25.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch collaborators Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz will pen the music and lyrics for This Ain’t No Disco, a new musical with a book by Rick Elice, taking place in New York nightclubs in 1979. Trip Cullman directs the work that will run June 30-July 2.

Josh Radnor’s new comedy Sacred Valley, which focuses partly on hallucinogens, will receive a full staging June 29-July 9. Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller directs. The work was featured in a reading at Vassar in 2016.

Kevin Armento’s Good Men Wanted, about female fighters in the Civil War, will run July 20-30, also in a full staging. Jaki Bradley directs with Ani Taj as choreographer.

Trending Now

  1. Andy Karl to Miss Some Additional Performances of Groundhog Day to Recuperate
  2. Christy Altomare, Derek Klena & Ramin Karimloo Open in Anastasia on Broadway
  3. Join the Parade! See Glitzy Pics from the Broadway Opening of Hello, Dolly!, Starring Bette Midler
  4. Tony Awards to Reinstate Sound Design Categories in 2018
  5. The Lightning Thief Musical to Receive Cast Album

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Waitress The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Groundhog Day A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers