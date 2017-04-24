Broadway BUZZ

Patti LuPone in 'War Paint'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Broadway Grosses: New Musical War Paint Soars at Box Office in Packed Spring Season
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 24, 2017

The new Broadway musical War Paint, starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, saw an uptick at the box office in the week ending April 24. The tuner following the rise of beauty titans Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden took in $1,042,448.70, an increase of $210,359.60 from the week ending April 16, which saw a gross of $832,089.10. Michael Greif directs the musical about the cosmetics trailblazers, featuring a book by Doug Wright, with music by Scott Frankel and lyrics by Michael Korie.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 24:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,130,197.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,151,799.00)
3. Wicked ($1,972,644.00)
4. Aladdin ($1,732,006.00)
5. Hello, Dolly! ($1,451,254.00)*

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Six Degrees of Separation ($312,069.00)
4. The Glass Menagerie ($301,612)
3. Indecent ($221,481.00)
2. Significant Other ($210,277.00)
1. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($111,083.50)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.76%)
2. Come From Away (101.63%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.62%)
4. Hello, Dolly! (101.00%)*
5. Waitress (100.41%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Six Degrees of Separation (74.14%)
4. The Glass Menagerie (63.71%)
3. On Your Feet! (63.61%)
2. Indecent (63.25%)
1. Significant Other (60.56%)

*Number based on six performances
**Number based on seven preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

 

